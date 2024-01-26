In the Know season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, are you going to see an In the Know season 2 renewal? Or, is this stop-motion series already done?

We should note that, first and foremost, this is an incredibly unique show, a parody of NPR with a talented cast led by Silicon Valley / The Office alum Zach Woods. This also comes from Mike Judge, who worked with Woods on the aforementioned HBO comedy.

To learn more, take a look at the synopsis below:

Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

Ultimately, In the Know is one of those shows that we love that Peacock was willing to take a chance on, mostly because it is so unique and different than most of the other stuff that is out there. It is designed to be silly at times but also generate some reactions. Also, the stop-motion style is fun.

Could there be more?

In theory, we do think that it is certainly possible. However, at the same time we are not going to sit here and say that anything is 100% a sure thing. We do think that everyone can take a step back and at this point, just examine more of how the show performed. After that, they can figure out exactly what they want to do moving forward … but we are absolutely excited to see what is figured out!

For now, just remember — if you do love this show, tell your friends to do the same! The faster that happens, the better off In the Know will be.

Do you want to see an In the Know season 2 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way here, and we do not want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







