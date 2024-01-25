Law & Order season 23 episode 3: ‘Unintended Consequences’

As you prepare to see Law & Order season 23 episode 3 on NBC next week, what more can we say about the story to come?

First and foremost, we should note that the title here (as mentioned in the title) is “Unintended Consequences.” By virtue of that, we do tend to think that this is going to be a case where nothing goes according to plan. At this point, we don’t imagine you could view things any differently than that! This is going to be a story where things do go haywire in a number of different directions, and this is also going to be a huge story for Shaw and Riley as they try to figure out more and more the best way for them to function as partners on the force. This is not something that happens overnight, regardless of if you are talking about them or any other professional arrangement.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 3 synopsis:

Shaw and Riley investigate a real estate agent’s murder; after they speak with prominent clients, an unexpected witness appears; Price and Maroun struggle to convince a jury of motive and face a difficult decision about their only witness.

Based on what we’re hearing in here, our honest feeling is that we’re going to be getting one of the more fascinating stories that we’ve had all season — and also one of the most interesting cases where anything could go sideways in the courtroom. Because this is a shorter season, we do think every single installment has to be that much more important. This is the only way, after all, to ensure that this season does stand out and not get lost in the shuttle over the years.

