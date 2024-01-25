Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 3: Family time

As you get yourselves prepared to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 3 on NBC next week, what all can we say?

Well, for starters, this particular episode titled “End of Innocence” is going to continue along something that looks to be a pretty enormous theme for a lot of this season: Family. Episode 2 brought us Elliot Stabler’s older brother; now, a younger brother is going to turn up. There are clearly personal reasons for these reunions, but Christopher Meloni’s character is not necessarily on the best terms with any of these guys. Family is messy, and that is especially the case when you are looking at a number of brothers who, in one way or another, are pretty strong-willed.

Interested now in getting some other insight on the future? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 3 synopsis:

02/01/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Officer Bashir track down a missing father and son who could lead to the answers they need. After an undercover operation goes sideways, Bell relegates Reyes to desk duty. Stabler reunites with his younger brother. TV-14

Now, our overall hope moving forward is that we’re going to have some sort of opportunity moving forward to see these personal interactions weigh on Stabler, and also give him something more think about when it comes to his own life. We recognize fully that this is someone who has been focused on his career for a substantial period of time, and we certainly know that he’s helped a lot of people. With that being said, is he actually happy? We know that happiness itself is a difficult construct and it can be hard to answer, but that is something that the show may be trying to have us wonder about to a certain extent.

Suffice it to say, we are interested in seeing where things go.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







