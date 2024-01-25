Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3: Another crisis ahead?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 over on AMC, let’s go ahead and express our worry. We may know that Sam Spade can be quite formidable, but he may also be out of practice. He also could be facing so much more trouble than he even knows at the moment.

So, what are the sources for some of this trouble? It could start with what is going on in regards to the killer of all the nuns, but it could extend all the way back home…

As of right now, it is easy to argue that one of the biggest enigmas that we have on the show is with the character of George. This artist, who comes from a line of artists led by his father, is oddly just hanging out around the residence without much of a care in the world from Spade. He also seems to be hovering in the background during important conversations and on this past episode, he and his mother both came inside Sam’s house to look at some work.

Are they just curious creatives looking to get in touch with their past? You could argue that, but there are plenty of other arguments worth considering here at the same exact time. One of the biggest ones relates to the idea that they could be casing out the place for some sort of robbery later. It’s also possible that they are involved with the central murders and are trying to get a sense of what Sam actually knows / doesn’t know.

Regardless of how you view this situation, one thing feels clear: There’s something off about George and his mother. It may be hard to place right now, but we’re keeping our eye on the two of them. In a number of ways, we have to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

