Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 promo: A key meeting?

Are you excited to check out Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 over on AMC and AMC+? We sure hope so! This weekend marks another opportunity to see where the case takes Clive Owen’s title character, and there may be some surprising twists and dark turns ahead.

At the center of all of this, of course, is a pretty valuable question: Where is Philippe, and just how valuable is he for answers?

If you head over to the official AMC Instagram now, you can get some other information about the episode to come, including how Spade and Patrice are going to secure an interview with a valuable Bishop, perhaps one who could tell them both about the connections to this case involving a mysterious boy and one of the nuns. There are a number of questions that have to be answered, including why this boy is considered so valuable, and whether or not Philippe is considered tied to all of these vile actions in the first place.

Technically, we have seen now the face of the Monk responsible for the killings; however, he does not appear to resemble physically anyone we have come to know. On the basis of that alone, our sentiment here is that this monk may have been hired by someone else to do the deed and there are suspects aplenty. George and Henri may have, for example, mysterious pasts. Meanwhile, Philippe of course is an enigma, and is it possible that Marguerite may have driven that motorcycle that had a shooter on board in episode 2.

There are, at least at present, a ton of possibilities — that’s what makes everything so much more exciting!

