The Trust season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the dramatic end to season 1 today, is there a chance that The Trust season 2 will be coming to Netflix at some point?

Well, let’s start off here by noting both what is official and what is not. At the time of this writing, we have yet to see news on the future of the reality competition show. Is there still hope? Absolutely, but you may need to exercise a little bit of patience. Netflix is not the sort of streaming service to frequently renew shows in the blink of an eye, and we have a hard time imagining that they are going to do that here, either. Instead, we tend to think that they will spend weeks examining how The Trust performed across a number of key measures.

Are total viewers important here? Absolutely, but we would be lying if we were to say here that they are the only thing that matters. The truth here is actually a little bit more complicated. A series like this needs to have good viewership but also, a significant amount of retention. Netflix would rather have 500,000 people watch the whole season than 1 million people watch the premiere and give up after a few episodes. They want to see people who are going to be loyal moving forward here!

If we do get a season 2, there is no reason to think that the streamer is going to make us wait forever. At present, our feeling is that another episode could arrive here as early as winter or spring of next year. Reality competitions don’t often take some incredibly long time to film and beyond just that, they don’t have to deal with some extremely long period of time of post-production that tends to come up after the fact.

Do you think we are going to get more news on The Trust season 2 in the near future, and do you want more?

