Love is Blind season 6 trailer teases love triangles & more

Come February 14 (it’s only fitting, being Valentine’s Day) you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Love is Blind season 6. Are you ready for whatever is coming? The first six episodes are going to be available on that date!

As for what lies ahead here, we should go ahead and note that the series is not trying to dramatically reinvent itself. Instead, you are going to be seeing more pods and more connections formed in unusual circumstances. Will there be successful pairings? We will have to wait and see on that, but there is certainly a chance!

Want to find out more? Then go ahead and check out the official logline below:

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Meanwhile, the new trailer (watch here) signals that as we move forward, you are going to see love triangles, confessions, huge moments, and a new crop of people who we hope are legitimately likable. At least one of them has been married before, and with that, they understand what goes into that sort of commitment. (Everyone has their own backstory, so they probably will have differing perceptions of the pods and what it means to be there.)

Given that Love is Blind has certainly been subject to a lot of controversy as of late, we’ll have to wait and see how much of a hit it is this time around. For now, we’re just crossing our fingers…

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

