Ripley premiere date, teaser for Andrew Scott limited series

Does Netflix have the next great hit for Andrew Scott in Ripley? Based on early information that we’ve got at present, it seems like there’s a legitimate chance of that.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on April 4, all eight episodes of the limited series are going to be made available of the series. The show is filmed in black and white, which does add further to the overall film-noir feel. There is of course a mystery at hand here, and you also have a great cast that also includes Dakota Fanning.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more RIPLEY videos!

To better set the stage, you can see the first teaser for Ripley over at the link here. Meanwhile, we also have some more details from the streaming service itself:

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series. All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian.

We certainly do think that this show is coming on the streaming service at the right time, especially with Scott having such a dedicated audience and there also being another noir series on right now in Monsieur Spade. Can you keep some of that momentum going? We certainly hope so, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens here.

In general, we do think that we’re on the cusp here of something cool, atmospheric, and very-much unique for the landscape. Let’s hope it lives up to all hype.

What do you want to see moving into Ripley season 1 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







