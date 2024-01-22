The Bear season 3: Will Fantastic Four impact the show?

The Bear season 3 is absolutely going to be coming to Hulu at some point in the future, so that’s not something you have to worry about.

With that being said, are things going to be different because of one star’s potential new movie role? We understand the speculation, but there may not be a cause for concern as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

For those who haven’t heard over the past few months, there has been almost rampant speculation about various people being cast for Marvel’s Fantastic Four. So many names have honestly been brought to the table that it can be hard to know just who you should pay attention to or not.

For now, though, one of the big rumors has been that Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who you may know for Richie a.k.a. Cousin on this show, is going to be playing the part of Ben Grimm. Or, as you may also know him, The Thing.

Speaking per The Wrap recently, Moss-Bachrach simply had this to say about the rumors: “Oh, I can’t confirm, and I can’t deny, I think.”

What does that mean? Well, it is certainly possible that we could end up seeing Ebon in this role, but don’t view this as some sure-fire sign that he is leaving The Bear. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have both done other movies since working on the show and it has worked out. For the time being,

For now, the plan seems to be to start shooting season 3 as early as next month, and we are crossing our fingers already for a 2024 release. The show should be filmed in time and after that, it’s up to the powers-that-be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear right now, including what else could be coming

What are you the most interested in seeing at the moment as we head into The Bear season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







