Funny Woman season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Is show in jeopardy?

As we prepare ourselves to see Funny Woman season 1 episode 4 on PBS next week, are we also at a point where everything changes? As of right now, it certainly does feel that way!

After all, for a lot of the season we have seen the meteoric rise of Barbara a.k.a. Sophie. In a relatively short period of time, she has found herself a tremendous amount of success and all of a sudden, she can be a household name within the world of TV. However, something may be coming that alters the course of her life, but also the lives of many people around her.

Below, you can check out the full Funny Woman season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead here:

Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is the talk of the town. But Sophie makes a discovery that threatens to bring down the whole show.

Just remember this as we continue to watch the rest of the season: This is not meant for run for an extremely long period of time. That means that the rest of the story is going to take place within just a few episodes and as Sophie faces the possible downfall of her career, how is she going to react to it?

What we do love about Funny Woman is how it really does stand out from the pack as your typical British drama, especially the ones that you see on PBS. It’s not set as far back in the past and by virtue of that, it is taking on some topics that you could choose to view as much more contemporary. We’re excited to see where it goes, but we also hope that more viewers find a way to get on board! We would not say that there has been a flurry of conversation about it, at least as of yet.

