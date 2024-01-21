The Tourist season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Answers ahead?

Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see The Tourist season 2 episode 6 — are you ready for something epic?

Let’s just go ahead and start here with a big reminder that we are inching ever closure to the finale. This is a story where a lot of different stuff is going to hit the fan and as of right now, we’re prepared for a ton of action. Elliot realizes that he will have to act and act quickly and even still, there is no guarantee that he’s going to get everything that he wants or hopes for.

To better set the stage now for what’s ahead, we advise you to simply check out the full The Tourist season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Elliot and Helen are running out of time to end the escalating tensions between the McDonnells and the Cassidys. Elliot makes one last-ditch attempt to develop a relationship with his family, which may prove to have disastrous consequences. Helen realises that she needs Ruairi’s help to settle the score between Frank and Niamh for good, and Ethan sees yet another opportunity to win Helen back.

As the violence threatens to spiral into all-out war, will Helen and Elliot be able to put an end to it? Will they find the answers they’ve been looking for?

Is this going to be the end for the entire show?

At the moment, let’s just say that we are opting for an “anything is possible” vibe here. After all, remember for a moment that the show has had a really nice run, and there’s always a chance that the producers could decide there is more story to tell with Jamie Dornan down the line. We tend to think that at one point, it didn’t seem like a season 2 was altogether likely. By virtue of that, we think it’d be quite silly to rule out anything as of right now.

