Blue Bloods season 14 video: Inside a Donnie Wahlberg scene

We are now under a month away from the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere — so why not give you a new Donnie Wahlberg tease while you wait?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the actor, you can see a really cool look inside a scene that Donnie was shooting alongside Marisa Ramirez. What are Danny and Baez up to here? Well, it looks like the two are waiting to burst out of a fake truck in order to execute some sort of operation. We do like it when this show gets to dabble in some action sequences here and there — we know that this isn’t always the priority here, since it is more about procedural drama and then also a lot of character storylines.

In general, we do think that season 14 is going to be one that alters the course of Danny’s life. With this being the final batch of episodes at CBS, it allows the producers to shake things up and make some big swings. Is Danny going to be a detective forever? Is there a chance that he and Baez could end up together? We do tend to think that the writers would be more willing to change things, knowing that the show is going to be ending. The goal here, above all else, is that the writers do find a way to deliver some emotional conclusions to a number of these stories.

No matter what the writers decide to give us for Danny and Baez long-term, we are prepared at least for this: A lot of what you’ve come to love here over the years. This is a show that will probably pile on the nostalgia in the early going.

If you have not heard…

The final season of Blue Bloods will be put into two chunks. The first this winter / spring will consist of ten episodes. Meanwhile, the final eight are slated for this coming fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

