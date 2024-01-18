Raid the Cage season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on CBS, is there a chance that a Raid the Cage season 2 happens? Or, are we at the end for this game show?

One of the biggest things that we should note from the jump here is that with a show like this, it is not always the easiest to determine the fate of it one way or another. There is a chance that we could get a season 2 but at the same time, nothing is a sure thing. Game shows in general often get canceled quietly if they don’t perform, and we don’t tend to really hear all that much about them after the fact.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. CBS has yet to announce anything insofar as the future holds, but this show does still have a possible future ahead for it! The first season averaged around a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then close to 2.4 million live + same-day viewers. When you think about how many times that it changed timeslots throughout the run, that does make it all the more impressive. We also do not tend to think that this is one of those shows that is extremely expensive to make, mostly because you need to just pay the hosts, the crew, and make sure that there is a chance that the contestants walk away with some prizes at the end of it.

We tend to think that over the next few months, CBS will render their decision based on a few different factors. They are going to analyze what their individual needs are entering the 2024-25 season and from there, determine what they are willing to spend. Game shows do have their advantages, but they also don’t work to build any diehard audiences buzzing around them when they are off the air.

