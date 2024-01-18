Chicago PD season 11 premiere: Did Adam Ruzek survive?

We realize that entering the Chicago PD season 11 premiere on NBC, the biggest question out there was all about Adam Ruzek’s fate. Did Patrick John Flueger’s character survive the near-death experience at the end of season 10?

By virtue of what happened at the end of the aforementioned finale, we’ll give credit to the producers for trying to protect their secret as much as they can during the hiatus — though we will be the first to admit that we never imagined the character would actually be gone. We did get confirmation that he was okay within the first few minutes of the episode tonight, though that didn’t mean that he was back at work. Adam is trying to do his best to get back there, but it also seems like this is a long road to recovery. Voight is under a lot of pressure to find a replacement for him within Intelligence, but he does not appear to be altogether eager to do it.

Ultimately, we’re of course rather patient when it comes to seeing what lies ahead for Ruzek on the show, mostly because we don’t want to see the guy suffer when he is out on the job! The most important thing is that he does not feel pressure to come back super-fast. Also, that he continues to be there for Burgess and his family.

Are you glad that the Ruzek situation has been resolved moving into Chicago PD season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







