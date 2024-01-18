Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar leaving Chicago PD? Where is Torres?

Where is Dante Torres on the Chicago PD season 11 premiere? We more than understand if you are wondering about that now. The character was MIA throughout the opening story, which was about as contained as anything that we have seen the show do — let alone focused on a major character in Hailey Upton.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just start by saying that Benjamin Levy Aguilar is not going anywhere and remains a part of the show; it was noted in the premiere that the character is on furlough and with that, he may be gone for at least a small chunk of the story.

The strategy of writing the character off, at least for now, is likely going to be a trend that we see for a significant chunk of the season. The same goes for a lot of One Chicago at large. This is a way for the network to cut costs and in general, Wolf Entertainment properties are well-known for balancing the budget and making sure a show is delivered without it being incredibly expensive at the same exact time.

In the end, we are pretty curious to learn more about what happens with Torres moving into the rest of the season, largely because it has not been smooth sailing for the character a lot of the time. We are talking here about someone who has already fought his fair share of demons, and we tend to think there will continue to be struggles and various highs and lows for him. The most important thing is just that whenever he does turn up, there are some options to continue to tell some great stories.

We do recognize that this is going to be one of the shorter seasons of Chicago PD out there with just 13 installments — yet, this could make the ones we have all the more significant.

What do you want to eventually see for Torres moving into Chicago PD season 11?

Be sure to let u know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon down the road.

