Why did Alberto Rosende leave Chicago Fire and Frank Gallo?

As you prepare for tonight’s Chicago Fire season 12 premiere, it certainly feels fair to wonder about Alberto Rosende’s exit. This was announced several weeks ago, but we are sure that some viewers tonight are learning about this for the first time tonight.

So why in the world are we losing a beloved character like Frank Gallo? Well, let’s just go ahead and put this into relatively simple terms: It has to do with the actor’s own decision rather than him being forced out by the powers-that-be. Rosende confirmed shortly after filming his final scene that this was his choice to leave the show, and we’re sure that he is looking forward to some other opportunities that are out there. We do think that he’s easily talented enough to get some other prominent gigs.

Do we tend to think that Chicago Fire is going to miss Gallo? 100%, even if they have a tendency to cycle in characters every so often. Remember that this is a show that has already seen such major exits as Dawson, Shay, Casey, Otis, and plenty of others over the years. We also know that we’re going to be saying goodbye to Sylvie Brett at some point this season.

Just go ahead and remember this: The firefighter drama is one that takes an incredibly long time in order to film. If you are an actor, you may be interested in taking on some other gigs that don’t require as great of a commitment, or having to be out in the middle of winter in the Windy City.

As for whether or not Gallo could return someday…

Never say never? It’s at least possible depending on what happens to the character within the premiere, but we don’t want to give anything major away here.

