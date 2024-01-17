Wild Cards season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Jason Priestley appears

Following the events of the premiere on The CW tonight, do you want to learn a little bit more in regards to Wild Cards season 1 episode 2? Let’s just that that there is a ton to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s start off by acknowledging that this is looking to really point towards the new direction that the network is trying to go. You’ve got a couple of people here who are well-known to TV audiences in Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti. Beyond that, you have a chance to see a mystery show with a lot of different components to it.

If you haven’t heard that much about the central premise of the story yet, why not view the official description?

WILD CARDS is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman. Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. But while arrested and being held at the station, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves – Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch? They have to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.

Now, let’s get more specific. Below, you can check out the full Wild Cards season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

GUEST APPEARANCE BY JASON PRIESTLEY – A harmless porch pirate case leads Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to stumble upon the murder of a cutthroat sports agent. Also starring Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy (#102). The episode was directed by James Genn and written by Morwyn Brebner. Original airdate 1/24/2024.

Moving forward, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of other interesting cases and, beyond that, also some familiar faces. This is a big part of why it was smart to get Priestley on board this show in the early going.

