She-Hulk season 2 unlikely, Tatiana Maslany claims

Is She-Hulk officially canceled over at Disney+? Well, we should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% official.

With this being said, we absolutely understand if you were out there at this point thinking that the series is dead and buried. After all, just think in terms of what we’ve heard now from star Tatiana Maslany? As reported by The Direct, the Orphan Black alum said the following to Twitch user NerdIncorrect recently when asked if the series was going to come back down the line:

“I don’t think so … I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks,’ “

If this is the end for She-Hulk at the aforementioned streaming service, we should note that this would not be some enormous surprise. While the show has a good many fans, it was also polarizing and we have to imagine expensive. Just think of what it actually cost to render the title character for the scenes where Maslany was not on-screen!

Also, we would say this: How do you even make more of this show happen after the bizarre and super-meta story that we saw at the end of season 1? We’re sure that it could happen in the right environment but in general, Disney+ seems to be cutting back on some of the Marvel content that they are churning out. There have been a number of critical and commercial disappointments both at the streaming service (see Secret Invasion), in addition to the box office (The Marvels).

Now, there is one more thing to remember here — even if there is no more She-Hulk, that does not mean the character is gone for good. There’s always an opportunity that the character turns up in some other shape or form down the road. Think about some of the Avengers movies that are coming, as there is no clarity as to what the line-up is going to be for those.

Do you think that a She-Hulk season 2 is officially dead and gone?

