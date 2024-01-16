Euphoria season 3 filming: HBO boss shares another update

What in the world is going on regarding Euphoria season 3? This is a question that has been out there for over a year! With this show in particular it really does feel like every time we take a step forward insofar as news goes, something causes us to take another step back.

So where are things right now when it comes to filming? Obviously, we’d love nothing more than to say that there is a specific date at the moment for the Zendaya drama; unfortunately, there isn’t. Speaking per Deadline following the Emmys yesterday, HBO executive Casey Bloys noted that there is no official date “because there’s a lot of schedules that we have to align” — which shouldn’t be a shock given the big names here. In addition to the aforementioned actress (who has been an A-lister for years), Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi have also had meteoric rises following their start on the show.

Bloys does also note that executive producer Sam Levinson is in the process of writing the season, and we personally feel like he is incentivized as anyone to make this season stellar. After the largely-negative reception that was out there to what we saw with The Idol, we imagine that he wants to show more of what made the first two seasons of Euphoria a hit in the first place.

As for when new episodes are going to be airing, let’s just hope that you are the extremely patient type. Pending some miracle that allows production to move forward in a speedy fashion, we tend to think we are looking at summer 2025 at the earliest. HBO already has two other shows in The Last of Us and The White Lotus that are starting production soon, and we tend to think that both of them are more likely to arrive within the relatively near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

