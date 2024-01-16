Emmys 2023 In Memoriam honors David McCallum, Angus Cloud

We knew that the 2023 In Memoriam segment was going to be emotional, largely because so many of them often are. In particular, this ceremony was further removed from the last ceremony, and that meant more people who needed to be honored.

We should note here that the following is just a small slice of those who were featured within the segment this year: Adam Canto, Richard Roundtree, Mark Margolis, Annie Wesching, Eugene Lee, Ron Taylor, Gabrielle Meaumont, David Jacobs, Angela Lansbury, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Richard Belzer, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Suzanne Somers, John Beasley, Bruce Gowers, Jules Bass, Budd Friedman, Deborah Barak, Manny Coto, Phyllis Carlyle, Hector Ramirez, Leslie Jordan, Jim Brown, David McCallum, Len Goodman, Cindy Williams, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Tommy Smothers, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Andre Braugher, Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin, Barbara Walters, and Matthew Perry.

The final portion of the segment was a slowed-down version of the Friends theme song, a clear nod to Perry at the end of the list.

We recognize fully that there are always some names who end up being left off of lists like these, and that is largely just a function of the fact that there are so many people who could have been honored and unfortunately, there was only so much time. We do at least like that everyone received fairly equal footing when it comes to the time on-screen, and it also represented a wide range of entertainers and behind-the-scenes contributors.

Much like most of the rest of the night, this segment served as proof that television does not have to be any one thing, and there are a lot of different ways in which this medium entertains us all. The Emmys remain a show that does as good a job as any when it comes to paying tribute to those we lost over time.

