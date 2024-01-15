The Woman in the Wall episode 1 video: The Ruth Wilson mystery

For those who are not currently aware, The Woman in the Wall is going to be heading to Showtime this coming weekend. Are you ready for what lies ahead here?

This is a series that aired previously in the United Kingdom, and what we can say about it is quite simple: You better buckle up and prepare yourselves. Over the course of its six-episode first season you are going to see a cavalcade of drama and a number of big surprises as Ruth Wilson’s character of Lorna finds herself in a horrific situation.

Before we get into the premiere episode itself, let’s start by sharing the official synopsis:

Written and created by BAFTA Award nominee Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses),THE WOMAN IN THE WALL centers on Lorna Brady (Wilson), a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she, herself, might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in The Kilkinure Convent, a (fictional) home to one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene Laundries for women. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who cruelly was taken from her and whose fate Lorna never has known.

You can also go ahead and get another preview for what lies ahead on this show over at the link here, where you can see Lorna questioned about an event that transpired in the past. There is a lot of different things going on with this show across a few different eras and in a way, it’s almost fitting that this show and True Detective are both going to be out around the same time. That’s especially the case when you think about their content and tone.

