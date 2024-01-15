Chicago Fire season 12: How much Kara Killmer do we get?

As you get yourselves prepared to see the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere on NBC in just a matter of days, it’s fair to have questions. In particular, it’s fair to have big ones when it comes to the long-term future of one Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, you are going to see the longtime series regular depart at some point during the season. With that being said, it’s not going to be right away! Kara does have a significant arc, and a big part of it will of course begin with us learning whether or not she and Casey are going to be engaged. Remember that proposal at the end of the most-recent finale.

While showrunner Andrea Newman cannot hand over too many specifics about Kara’s arc, she does indicate to TVLine that this is not some quick exit for the actress:

“[Kara is] in a good chunk of the season … It’s a rollercoaster for [Brett] this season.

“She’s got a lot of big action, actually, this year, and she’s making lots of plans that keep having wrenches thrown at them … So she’s readjusting on the fly. But she’s got a lot of great hero stuff this season.”

Newman confirmed to us in our own preseason interview (see the link below) that Jesse Spencer will be back as Matt Casey at some point this season, so that is yet another thing to look forward to at present. If you love this show, it definitely feels like the producers are doing whatever they can in order to deliver some great stuff your way. Even though there are fewer episodes this time around, that does not mean that the story will lag in any particular shape or form.

Now, we’re just ready for the premiere to be here — we’ve been waiting for so long already!

Related – Be sure to see our own Chicago Fire interview with Newman

What are you hoping to see from Sylvie Brett over the course of the Chicago Fire fire?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the show.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







