The Morning Show season 4: Pedro Pascal’s joke casting

Is there a chance that none other than Pedro Pascal could appear on The Morning Show season 4? Well, it’s a fun idea! It also led to a really inspired back-and-forth between Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the actor around the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Well, we should start off here by saying that what we got between the aforementioned three was a nice bit of awards-show banter … but it also doesn’t feel altogether likely that Pedro is going to be appearing.

Why? It has nothing to do with the actor’s interest, and rather his schedule. Season 4 of The Morning Show is going to be in production this spring, and that could be the same window that season 2 of The Last of Us is going to be filming. Meanwhile, there is also the upcoming The Mandalorian feature film — we know that Pascal does not have to be under the armor all the time, but he is still involved in the show.

Best-case scenario here is that Pascal gets to work with the UBA crew for a day or two, and even that may be a pipe dream.

In the end, we do think there’s a lot of appeal for any actor to be a part of The Morning Show. After all, just remember for a moment the fact that you get to work with so many great people! Also, the show does give you a chance to generate a lot of headlines, which you can then use to springboard yourself into other stuff. Just look at Jon Hamm, who had a huge arc over the course of the third season and now, he’s got both Fargo and another show that is in the works — and we’ll have to see what happens from there.

