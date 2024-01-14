Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 2 air date, details

After the premiere today on MGM+, why not learn more about Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 2? There is so much to get excited about here!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that this new limited series, a sequel-of-sorts to what we saw back in 2020, is going to be back on the air in a week’s time. We also know that there is a lot of drama and romance still ahead. Before we get too far into any of that, though, let’s give some details about the show itself — just in case you haven’t heard too much and you are eager to check it out:

Belgravia: The Next Chapter picks up in 1871, three decades after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series, which was written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age) and based on his novel of the same name. Developed and written by critically acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Helen Edmundson, the series tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who is a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan (Alice Eve) and the scoundrel John Bellasis (Adam James), a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of, and marriage to, Clara.

As for episode 2 in particular, here is some of what you can expect:

Following their argument, Frederick attempts to renew their relationship by taking Clara to Glanville, their country estate, and reveals some of the trials of his childhood. Meanwhile, the Dunns take in the mysterious Nell as their new maid.

Basically, the whole goal of this show is to give you more of the sort of period drama that you would really want. You’ll see trials and tribulations, relationships tests, and of course turmoil. This is one of those great series that knows what it is, and because it is also a limited series, it is fair to assume that you’re going to get closure.

What do you most want to see moving into Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







