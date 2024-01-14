Funny Woman season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Everything changes?

Next week on PBS, you will have a chance to dive into Funny Woman season 1 episode 3. So what’s at the core of the story here?

Well, let’s just say that we don’t have to beat around the bush all that much here, as you are going to be entering a story here all about change — big change, especially for Barbara. We know so much of the early part of this series was about her big dreams and with that, she has a chance to see what happens when some of them come true. Is she going to be happy with what she gets? Let’s just say that the answer to that is more than a little bit complicated.

Below, you can see the full Funny Woman season 1 episode 3 synopsis if you want a slightly better sense of what we could be seeing coming up:

The show is a huge hit and Barbara’s (aka Sophie Straw) life changes overnight. Intoxicated by success, she embarks on a romance with co-star, Clive.

We do not want to spoil anything else that is coming, but let’s just go ahead and note here that through the rest of the season, you are going to see things change and change quickly for the main character. Barbara is going to encounter even more highs and lows, and she has to be prepared to handle a lot of this. Will she be? Let’s just say that this is a little bit difficult when you consider where she came from, and how so much of this series is about almost instant success.

As we do wait for this next episode to air, there is another question that you also should be wondering about to some extent — how many people are even aware of this show at the moment? We do think it is one of the more unique stories out there right now, and there are probably a lot of viewers who would enjoy it, but also do not traditionally watch PBS.

