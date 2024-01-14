Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 3: An origin story

The first thing that we can say entering Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 3 is actually quite simple: We are surprised! How so?

Well, let’s just go ahead and put it this way — this episode is actually going to give us a chance to see something a lot of people likely wanted far in advance. Right in the middle of this season, we are going to go back to how the title characters met for the first time. This is one of our most anticipated episodes of the entire season, if not the past couple of years. It’s a chance to see something different! Also, sometimes it is better to look to the past in order to understand the future.

Now, if you do want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

The story of how it all began. It’s twelve years earlier and Duke and Eliza meet for the very first time.

Ultimately, the only big thing that this gives away is just how many years in the past it is and honestly, that’s okay! If you are doing a story like this, you don’t really have to do a lot in order to generate excitement.

At the end of this episode, we do recognize that we are already going to be at the halfway point of the season! Doesn’t time fly? Well, just in case you needed another reminder that these sort of shows tend to do quite a lot with a little, this is all you need to know. The series is going to leave you wanting more, and maybe that does help its overall popularity in some ways, at least compared to the longer, 22-episode shows that do exist here on American television.

