Monsieur Spade season 2: Is it possible ahead of series premiere?

As you get prepared to see the series premiere of Monsieur Spade this weekend on AMC, why not look further ahead? This feels like one of those shows that could easily spawn a whole lot more, and it really just comes down to a couple of factors. For starters, you need to have the right story — also, the network has to be interested in more!

Personally, it remains our hope that the Maltese Falcon follow-up will have a chance to get another chapter. We’ve always been someone who is eager to see a quality murder-mystery show and so far, early buzz here has been positive. Clive Owen is a fantastic leading man and beyond just that, he holds a lot of reverence for the Sam Spade character. We do think it is important to have someone who you know will do right by the material.

Now, here’s some other good news — it seems as though the powers-that-be could end up wanting to do more, answering one of our earlier concerns. In an interview with the New York Times, executive producer Scott Frank confirms as much with the following message:

If the show does well, I definitely have other ideas.

Will the show do well?

Honestly, we expect it to be somewhat of a slow burn for a while, as we would not say that Monsieur Spade has been given some enormous amount of promotion. We also do have some concern about it premiering the same exact day as True Detective. Still, we do think it’s smart to remain hopeful that we’ll get more episodes down the road — that’s just another way to build up momentum and excitement for the first season!

What do you most want to see from Monsieur Spade when it launches on AMC?

