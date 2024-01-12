Boy Swallows Universe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we’ll be seeing a Boy Swallows Universe season 2 at Netflix? If you want more, it is hard to blame you!

What we should go ahead and say here, though, is quite simple: Based on most preliminary info that we’ve seen, the idea here is for this to be a limited series. That means that you’re going to have a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story set in Brisbane, Australia. If you are looking for a fascinating world to dive into this weekend, this could be it and it does at least feature some familiar faces, including former The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin.

To get a little bit more when it comes to information, we suggest that you just go ahead and see the synopsis below:

An epic coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. Eli Bell is just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to become a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way.

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s iconic Australian novel, Boy Swallows Universe explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the extraordinary.

We should note that with some limited series, there is always a chance that thanks change and we miraculously get a season 2 down the road. We just don’t think that it is likely in this instance for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being the simple fact that you have that established source material. You would basically have to make something up that is entirely new, and that comes with its own fair share of problems.

What do you think — is there a chance that we’ll be getting a Boy Swallows Universe season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

