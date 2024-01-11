Parish season 1 teaser: See Giancarlo Esposito’s new AMC series

Just in case you wanted something else to be excited about on AMC this spring, why not go ahead and bring Parish to the table? For those of you wanting to see Giancarlo Esposito get his own show after being such a reliable supporting player in shows like Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and The Boys, this is totally up your alley.

Now, we can also say that this series is officially premiering in the spring! The network confirmed that today, and also gave you a little sense of what the story will be. Just check out the official logline below:

In the series, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

Meanwhile, head over here to get the first-look teaser, which seems to capture perfectly the mood and the atmosphere for what the world may be. We’re certainly excited for the opportunity to see a lot more when it comes to high-octane drama, and to also experience a few more twists and turns along the way. This is a show that will hopefully fill a void for great New Orleans content that was left by Your Honor, which ironically also featured a Breaking Bad cast member in Bryan Cranston.

We are hoping to have a premiere date for Parish at some point in the near future — whenever that happens, let’s hope that it also ends up being released along with a trailer.

