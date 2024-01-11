Ted season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Peacock?

Following the reveal of season 1 today on Peacock, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing a Ted season 2 on Peacock? Or, have we reached the end of the show already?

We will admit that first and foremost, we are pretty curious to see how this show is going to fare, given that it is several years from the hit movies first arriving. Yet, we do think there’s still some pull in the property, and Seth MacFarlane has certainly been quite reliable when it comes to producing content.

With all of that being said, we don’t get the sense that this was designed to be some sort of long-term series for the aforementioned streaming service. Just check out the synopsis below for more evidence:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

One of the things that Peacock is really looking to do when it comes to Ted is quite simple, as they are trying to lure more viewers to the service with an established property. They could easy decide to order a season 2 if the idea is there but for now, we tend to think that they have labeled this a “prequel event series” for a reason. They are not allowing people to go into this with some sort of expectation that it is going to build or lead up to something more after the fact.

Do you want to see a Ted season 2 renewal over at Peacock?

Have you enjoyed what you’ve seen from the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

