SkyMed season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the launch of season 2 today, should you have hope for a SkyMed season 3 over at Paramount+? Or, are we at the end?

The first thing that we should say is that the Canadian series has certainly found an audience here in the United States and over the years, we have seen acquisitions like this have a fairly long life. This is the sort of one that combines something familiar (a medical / rescue series) with a relatively unfamiliar setting. This is a cool show to watch just in that it feels relatively unique, and we certainly think there’s a lot of room left open for more.

As for whether or not we are going to see more, that remains to be seen. The future for SkyMed right now is very much up in the air, but it remains our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see something more. It is really just going to come down to if the viewership is there, both in Canada as well as the United States.

If you want to see more, the first piece of advice we can offer is simple: Watch the entire season through, and do so over the next several weeks! It doesn’t have to be immediate, but Paramount+ needs to know that there is demand for something more. With that in mind, watching just a first few episodes and then pausing isn’t something that helps the show that much; the data could read that as “viewer has no intention of coming back.”

For now, we’re trying to be cautiously optimistic, while at the same time being very-much aware of the fact that television is a pretty brutal business right now. By virtue of that, there is always a chance of cancellation or that major broadcasters are unfortunately, just trying their best to cut costs. We’ve certainly seen that happen already over the past year.

Do you want to see a SkyMed season 3 happen over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

