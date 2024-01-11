The Trust season 1 episode 5 air date, Netflix schedule

Following the arrival of the first four episodes today on Netflix, what else can we say about The Trust: A Game of Greed? There is still a lot more to come, and the streaming service seems to be pretty interested in adopting a similar release schedule to what they’ve done with other reality competitions.

With that in mind, you’re going to be disappointed if you were hoping to get more over the next few days.

For now, the plan here appears to be airing the next four episodes of the Brooke Baldwin-hosted show on January 17, and then four more after that on January 24. By spreading out the releases a little bit, it gives Netflix a better chance to get viewers hooked on the concept. They’ve clearly found something that works really well for their shows, given that they have a bevy of other unscripted hits at this point including The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match, Love is Blind, and so many more. (We’re also hoping for more of The Mole soon.)

Just in case you haven’t heard too much about The Trust as of yet, we’ve got you covered! Take a look at the official logline below!

Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share.

Interested now? Then you know where to go! Just know this — things are messy within the first few episodes alone, and we have every reason in the world to think that it will get even more so over time.

What do you most want to see the rest of the way on The Trust season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







