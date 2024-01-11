Julia canceled at Max; no season 3 coming

After two seasons’ worth of tasty concoctions, it looks as though there is no Julia season 3 coming to Max.

According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming service has canceled the show, just one day after brutally saying goodbye to another popular one in Our Flag Means Death. Should we really be surprised? Probably not, mostly due to the way in which Warner Bros. Discovery is operating these days. They are moving more and more in the direction of franchises being the most important thing, and a lot of smaller, more-independent-feeling shows are getting cut by the wayside. There could be more cuts coming, and we’re just trying to prepare ourselves far in advance.

In a statement confirming the end of the show, a rep for Max had the following to say:

“We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up Julia … Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

Of course, there could have been more of this show but with the nature of its story, you can at least take some comfort in knowing where else it could have gone. We will say, though, that Lancashire probably has not gotten enough praise for a marvelous take on the culinary icon — to do that in the shadow of Meryl Streep (who also took her on in the past) is all the more impressive. Maybe this show was never meant to be some sort of huge mainstream hit, but we’re happy that it existed — and also bummed about the rampant cancellations that are happening.

Is it possible that a season 3 could happen elsewhere? Never say never, but we certainly are not counting on it.

Are you sad that Julia has been canceled already over at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







