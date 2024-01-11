Break Point season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of season 2 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we see a Break Point season 3? Or, is it the end of the match for the tennis-themed docuseries?

Before we dive too deep down the rabbit hole of everything that we have to say here, we should really start by further setting the stage, in case you have not heard of the show already. You can see all sorts of insight courtesy of the synopsis below:

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

For season 2 in particular, you are going to see a number of notable players including Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, among others.

As for a season 3…

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we do think that for fans of the sport, the demand is absolutely there. We do think it comes down in part to getting the right stars on board, plus also Netflix being able to market the show. We’ve seen them figure this out before with Quarterback, and a lot of it really comes down with finding a wide array of different stars to bring to the table. It can’t be about just one singular player!

Do you want to see a Break Point season 3 at Netflix at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do jjust that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







