The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer: Rick’s next journey

In a little over a month, you are going to have a chance to see the official premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live at AMC. With that in mind, today we come bearing other news that is well-worth celebrating: The first trailer!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what lies ahead as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) work to find themselves back with each other. Along the way, though, there is so much chaos and destruction. The presence of CRM looms larger on this show than in any other product before — this is something that has been teased for ages and now, it is going to fully pay off. Jadis will make her presence felt, but the same can be said for a new foe played by Lost alum Terry O’Quinn.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Below, the full The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live synopsis sets the stage for what is coming:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Just based on what we are seeing within the trailer alone, it definitely does seem as though AMC and the producers are going all-out to make this the biggest spin-off for the entire franchise so far. Look at that explosion! The budget is here, and obviously everyone involved knows just how important it is that this show ends up sticking the landing.

What do you most want to see entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







