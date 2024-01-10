9-1-1 season 7 promo: Everything is sinking…

As you prepare for the premiere of 9-1-1 season 7 on ABC in March, we have yet another reminder of what lies ahead. We are gearing up for a story that is going to be all about a handful of different things — but what’s the most important one? Let’s make it rather simple: That cruise ship that we have seen slowly sinking into the water.

It goes without saying, but there are some clear comparison to Titanic when it comes to the nature of this disaster. Yet, this is a different era and with that in mind, a totally different ending.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview for what lies ahead that features everything from a sailor’s hat and then also a phone trying to call up 911. This is a variation of the other previews that are out there and beyond that, a reminder that this show loves to start things off in a particularly big way. We don’t expect the crash immediately in season 7, but it could happen by the end of the premiere.

As for whether or not anyone familiar is going to be involved in the accident, the simplest answer that we can offer here is quite simple: Bobby and Athena were planning such a trip at the end of last season. We suppose that there is a chance that this is all a misdirection, but we tend to think that they are around in order to cause that much more when it comes to danger and peril.

We know that moving into the new season, 9-1-1 is going to be airing on a new network for the first time. With that being said, it doesn’t mean that the entire fabric of the show will change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

