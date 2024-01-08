Suits season 10: Would Patrick J. Adams be open to return?

Is there still a chance that we see a Suits season 10, whether it be at Netflix (where it has generated massive viewership) or Peacock? At the moment, it seems like creator Aaron Korsh is developing a spin-off set in Los Angeles … but could something more happen with the original show?

Well, as many of you may know, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht were both presenters at the Golden Globes last night, where they were joined by the likes of Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty in a surprise appearance. There is clearly an appetite for more of these characters, and Adams has indicated that at this point, he’d love nothing more than to be Mike Ross again.

In speaking on the subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again … I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Adams has also indicated that he’d love to work again with Meghan Markle, as well, though there is no indication that she’s about to make a return to acting. We assume that this ship has long sailed, but we do think there’s a way that Mike could be implemented in some sort of way.

Despite all the success of the original show, it still feels like a Suits season 10 is somewhat unlikely. Still, there have to be ways to implement the original characters further, right? Let’s at least hope for the best here. We would love to see at least one of the original characters play an integral role in the spin-off, though personally it feels like the best fit would be to bring in someone like Louis Litt who was iconic, but could be an interesting fish-out-of-water story should he ever come out to the West Coast.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the world of Suits as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

