Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Vincent D’Onofrio looks ahead

With the premiere of Echo coming in days, what more can we say about Daredevil: Born Again over at Disney+? This show has already faced a lot of uncertainly over the past few months, and has undergone some changes as a result. There is a new showrunner on board the show now, and that is important for reasons that go beyond just this show.

For those who have not heard too much about it now, Marvel is changing up some of what they’re doing in the TV world these days, bringing in more in the way of traditional showrunners as opposed to the “head writers” they have had in the past. This could allow some products to have more of a singular voice and all things considered, we do believe that this is very much a good thing.

Vincent D’Onofrio is one of the actors from the upcoming Daredevil show also doing press for Echo, and he offered up a little bit of a progress report as a part of a chat with Collider:

“We’re having a really good time right now … We’re getting back up. We’re gonna start soon, hopefully sooner than later, and Charlie [Cox] and I feel like the right vibe is there.”

Both of these actors previously worked on the Netflix Daredevil show and by virtue of that, they know better than anyone what fans of these characters want. We’re honestly fine waiting for however long it takes to get this show on Disney+, mostly because expectations are so high! Also, Marvel clearly needs some sort of a big hit. Many of their recent movies have been disappointments and beyond just that, there hasn’t been that much buzz for Echo. We worry already if the release of all of it at once is going to lead to it disappearing into the ether.

