Funny Woman season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to get more insight when it comes to Funny Woman season 1 episode 2?

Before we go too far into this piece, why not set the stage for the show itself? This show actually aired originally in the UK a good while ago, but is now poised to make its stateside debut after some other British series on the aforementioned network. Gemma Arterton is front and center on the show and with that, she gives the series a little bit of star power.

If you haven’t heard too much about the story as of yet, go ahead and check out the logline below:

FUNNY WOMAN is the story of Barbara Parker, a small-town beauty queen who dares to have bigger dreams. It’s the 1960s when Barbara sets off for London, determined to follow in the footsteps of her idol, American actress and comedienne Lucille Ball. Barbara packs her bags and heads off to the city where she looks to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.

If you are looking to either have a laugh or two — or, at least get another great show set in a different time period — this could be for you.

As for episode 2…

We do have a synopsis below that better sets the stage for that in particular:

Barbara lands a lead role in a new TV sitcom, but just as she’s about to realize her dream, news from home threatens to derail her plans. Will she return to Blackpool or seize her moment in London?

In the end, let’s just hope that this show does end up being a fun watch for a lot of people out there — at the very least, we think it is a fun counterpoint to a lot of other British series that are out there.

What do you most want to see moving into Funny Woman season 1 episode 2 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. There will be more here soon enough.

