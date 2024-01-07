Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2: Close to home?

Following tonight’s big premiere over on PBS, do you want to learn more about Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2?

First things first, let’s make it clear that you will have a chance to see more of the series in one week’s time! It is clear that the network has some high hopes for the British important, largely because they have it in the oh-so-valuable lead-off spot for their Sunday-night lineup. Now, it is up to the show to live up to what we’ve seen over the past few years, but we should note that we’re also not altogether worried. Why would we be? We tend to think that Miss Scarlet and the Duke knows what it is, just like they are equally well-aware of how to entertain a lot of its core audience.

Without further ado now, why not go ahead and set the stage for what is next? Check out the official season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

When a close friend of Mr. Potts is murdered, Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.

This is really the sort of story you should want to see when it comes to a British crime drama, one that throws you into a new environment and puts Eliza in a fish-out-of-water place. While there is a familiarity with the title characters for sure, you also do want to make things as unpredictable as possible along the way. This episode should allow you that opportunity, and we are seriously excited to get more and more into that.

How many episodes are there this season?

Think along the lines of six. There’s a great chance to see a ton of different stories throughout and who knows? Maybe there’s a chance to learn a little bit more about some of our characters along the way. Doesn’t it feel easy to want that?

