Following the big installment tonight on Fox, do you want to see a Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 12 return date at Fox?

There are a handful of things that are worth discussing within this piece, but we suppose the right place to start is by noting this: If you do want more of the animated comedy, you are probably going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see it. There is no precise return date yet for the show and while there are multiple episode titles confirmed for the future, there’s not a whole lot else known about what’s ahead.

While we have said that, we can also go ahead and say this — you really don’t have to worry about the long-term future here. Bob’s Burgers is one of many animated institutions that Fox has as a network, and there is no evidence that it is going to be concluding at any point in the near future. Don’t be altogether concerned about that. Instead, just prepare for more of the comedy that you’ve come to know and love here over the years.

The most important thing, at least to us right now, is just that the stories match up with everything else that we’ve seen over time; luckily, there’s no reason to think that anything will change now. Just like almost every other animated show out there, Bob’s Burgers knows very much what it is and by virtue of that, it knows everything that it needs to bring to the table from here on out.

While the show is off the air, we know that Fox will try to bring attention to some of its newer animated shows, whether it be something brand-new like Grimsburg or something that is reasonably new in The Great North. Of course, Fox also does have some stalwarts on the air in The Simpsons and Family Guy.

What do you most want to see moving into Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 12 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







