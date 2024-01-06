Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, 1/6/23?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we are into the new year, this feels like the perfect time to think about this.

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is pretty simple, and that is to get the bad news out of the way. There is no installment of the late-night series on the air tonight, as we are still in the midst of a hiatus that began over the holidays.

Are we getting closer to the end of the break? Sure, but we’re not there as of yet. The plan here is for Saturday Night Live to return on January 20 with a show hosted by Jacob Elordi, and this is one where it’s hard to have that much of an indication as to what lies ahead. After all, this is a first-time host and there can be a lot of nerves that come along with that! Our feeling is that the show will throw a lot of different possibilities at him when it comes to sketches and we’ll see what makes it to air.

Beyond the January 20 episode (which will also feature Renee Rapp as the musical guest), we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing another episode on January 27. There is no host confirmed for that yet, but we imagine that we’re going to find out over the course of the next couple of weeks. We tend to think that the easy guess to make here is another awards contender, given that this is the time of year these sort of performers are looking for additional press.

With that being, given the Super Bowl in February, we wouldn’t be that shocked if we had an athlete host. This is something that NBC likes to do at least once a season to try and mix things up and deliver some surprises.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







