The Way Home season 2: A Chyler Leigh video and more

Are you ready to see The Way Home season 2 arrive at Hallmark Channel in just over two weeks? Rest assured that we are! This is mostly just a matter of us having to wait in order to see it.

So, while we’re in the midst of this waiting game, why not see a couple of videos?

First, head over to the link here to see something more from star Chyler Leigh (Kat). Sure, this mostly serves as a premiere-date reminder, but isn’t it still nice to see her? We honestly consider this to be a jumping-off point to a lot of other stuff that is going to be coming up after the fact.

Following this, you can see another preview for what lies ahead over here, one that is going to feature a big question: How far would you go to preserve and protect your family? That has been one of the big questions from the beginning when it comes to this show, with of course time-travel thrown in there. While this is the most sci-fi / fantasy out of any series that is out there, it still remains about the people and the relationships that they have with each other. This is really what actually binds it together with a lot of the other series that Hallmark has, and we don’t see that focus going away at any point in the future.

The show’s central question…

Amidst a discussion of the larger themes, we can’t ignore the idea that this series is working to give us answers about what happened to Jacob — to the point where Kat is willing to venture far back for answers. We may be closer to some following the events of the season 1 finale, but there is still a lot more story to be told and we’re ready to get into that.

