Bookie renewed for season 2 at Max; premiere date hopes

Just a mere matter of weeks after it concluded at Max, there is already good news to report about a Bookie season 2. The show is coming back for more!

Late this afternoon, the folks at the aforementioned streaming service were kind enough to announce the news; below, you can see statements from a number of people involved.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series – “The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew.”

Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, executive producers – “We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on season two of BOOKIE.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group – “There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s BOOKIE won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max.”

So when will another season premiere?

If you are curious about that, we more than understand. The biggest thing that we can say for now is that more than likely, we will see it back in either late 2024 or early 2025. There is not a specific timetable on it yet, but our hope is that there’s still going to be a lot of good stuff to anticipate here in due time. Hopefully, that will also include some other great guest stars. Remember that Charlie Sheen got a lot of attention in season 1, but there were a ton of other great people in the ensemble as well.

