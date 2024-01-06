American Born Chinese canceled; no season 2 ahead at Disney+

Months following the show’s ambitious season 1 premiere, we’re at the end for American Born Chinese. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Disney+ has opted to cancel the show.

Are we disappointed about this? A million times yes, especially since it felt like this was a world with boundless potential and there was so much more that could have been theoretically explored.

Of course, at the same time we also have to express that cancellation was always a possibility, especially when you consider the history of the aforementioned streaming service. Unless you are either a Marvel or a Star Wars property, the odds of sticking around there has never been easy. This may be unfortunate, but there is a pretty documented history. (We are seeing one potential exception at the moment in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but we will see more of what happens here long-term.)

At this point, the largest question we are actively thinking about is why a lot of these other shows on Disney+ just are not working. We don’t think it comes down to a lack of creativity or quality; is it just that they are not being promoted in an ample fashion? At the very least, this is something that we are left to think about given that a lot of people out there probably have not even heard of this show in the first place. Unless you are an active user of the service, that may actually happen with a number of their properties. It is unfortunate, but it’s also where things tend to be.

We just hope that this cancellation does not limit the opportunities for some other unique ideas down the road — also, let’s hope that the entire talented cast of American Born Chinese is able to land some other new and exciting roles within the relatively near future. They are very much deserving!

