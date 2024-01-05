The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane still has hope

It has now been almost a year and a half since The Orville season 3 concluded over on Hulu and here we are, still hoping for more news on the future.

Yet, there is still at least a slight chance that some good news is going to come out regarding the future. It is simply a matter of waiting for it. Speaking to TVLine, Seth MacFarlane himself had the following to say about the show’s future while in the midst of promoting Ted:

“All I can say is the same thing that Hulu said [in the past], which is the show is not dead … Nobody has told me that it’s dead from the network, so we’re proceeding under those auspices.”

Meanwhile, Scott Grimes (who appears on both The Orville and also Ted) indicated that he also has a certain amount of optimism still.

So why are we still waiting?

A lot of it is complicated. Take, for starters, the fact that it took so long for season 3 to produce and premiere amidst the global health crisis that the cast contracts were up by the time the show arrived on Hulu. Following that, Hulu has gone through some pretty big shifts and then, you had the long industry strikes last year. This is a series with a ton of different moving parts and by virtue of that, it’s going to take a ton of time to get everyone from point A to point B in the process.

If Hulu really wanted to cancel it, they would have done so already. This is not a guarantee that a season 4 happens, but they are clearly serious on some measure about the prospect of getting more of The Orville. We just have to cross our fingers at this point and really hope for the best. (Oh, and keep watching the show, as every viewer helps.)

Do you think we could be getting more news when it comes to The Orville season 4 soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







