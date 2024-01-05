FBI: International season 3 premiere: Who is Amanda Tate?

As you prepare for the FBI: International season 3 premiere on CBS February 13, know this: Some change will be in order! This episode will mark the debut of Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, a character who is going to be around throughout this season and perhaps beyond.

So what does she bring to the table? Well, she does have a specific purpose that makes her very-much useful to the Fly Team. The synopsis below offers up some more insight:

“June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have been reading a lot of the news over the past few months, then you may know already that Heida Reed is departing FBI: International at some point during season 3. However, we can at least tell you that Kellett will be a part of the premiere episode. What happens after that remains to be seen, but the Wolf Entertainment universe is pretty well-known for their cast changes at this point. That doesn’t always make it easy, but we’ve come to expect it.

Also, we’ve come to expect consistency when it comes to style and tone for a given show. Even though there may be a new character now, this is still going to feel like the same iteration of the franchise you have come to expect over time.

Related – Be sure to get some additional information now when it comes to Heida Reed’s FBI: International departure

What are you most hoping to see entering the FBI: International season 3 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates that 100% we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







