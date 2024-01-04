The Brothers Sun season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 1, is The Brothers Sun season 2 going to happen over at Netflix? Or, is the show set to be one season and done?

Of course, we know that there’s a lot that we can get into here, but we should start by noting that we’re well-aware that in the midst of all the content that is currently out there, you may not have even heard of the Michelle Yeoh series. With that in mind, here is the official logline:

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.

But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. An action-packed comedy and family drama, THE BROTHERS SUN is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu.

As for what the future holds…

Nothing has been decided as of right now, but there is still a chance that we’ll end up seeing something more further on down the road. It really comes down to performance, which Netflix defines mostly as how many people watch the entirety of season 1, as well as how word-of-mouth spreads over time. With the talent involved we’re sure that they would love to order more, but Netflix also does not have to take many risks right now. Consider that a symptom of where they are right now, as they by far can tout themselves as one of the most popular services that exists all over the world.

