The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date: January hopes

Are we going to be getting more news on The Chi season 6 episode 9 over the course of January? Of course, we want it! It has been a good stretch of time at this point since the first half of the season came to a close, and we also said goodbye to Kevin after a wonderful run on the show.

So what is going to happen from here? We know that there are still eight more episodes to go, and it feels fair to say that we will see them at some point this calendar year. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if more info will come out this month or later on, as Showtime is keeping their cards close to the vest.

Now, we do think that one significant factor in the wait right now may be what happened when it comes to the industry strikes last year; another part here is the network trying to figure out the best spot to program some of these episodes. They will most likely want to do it at a time when they don’t have a whole lot else on the air.

Our feeling? We’ll have a chance to see the rest of the season in mid-to-late spring or the summer. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see what some of the long-term plans are. While you can argue that The Chi is one of those shows that could easily go on forever, that does not mean that it will. Series do tend to get progressively more expensive as they go along, but it would be really tough to lose this show just one year after another big Showtime series in Billions said goodbye.

No matter when we head back to The Chi, we know that things are going to get emotional. There’s also a lot of story to tell — will somebody stop Douda for good?

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 6 episode 9?

