For All Mankind season 4 episode 9: Another horizon?

Are you ready to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 arrive over at Apple TV+? At this point, we are excited — but also certainly curious! The final episodes of this season could prove to be more chaotic than anything that we’ve seen before, especially given the potential of an asteroid collision course. Are Dev and Ed really going to be successful with their plans? That remains to be seen, at least for the time being.

So what more can we say right now? Well, it is important to remember that there is always a chance that this story brings the show somewhere new — to even broader horizons, in fact!

Is there a chance that these asteroids open the door to further exploration? At the moment, let’s just say that this is a very good chance that we are going to see something like that … but where else would the show really go?

If we would have it our way, an upcoming season could explore the possibility of venturing out to perhaps some of Jupiter’s moons, or some parts of the outer solar system that are not often explored. Maybe there are some people out there who are eager to see other systems on this show, but we don’t think there should be any hurry with that! There is still so much good stuff within our current system that is worthy of interest and focus, and we don’t want to just rush past that simply for the sake of exploring what else is out there. It’s okay if everyone involved wants to take their time.

Based on how past seasons of the show have ended, don’t be surprised if season 5 concludes with something else to get us excited about the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

